

PHILIP EDWARD CASSIDY



Philip Edward Cassidy, age 70, resident of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on January 31, 2020. Phil was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Philip and Eileen Cassidy. Phil graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a schoolteacher, police officer, and Diplomatic Service Agent with the State Department. Phil worked at the General Electric Company and was the Executive Director of The Business Council for 22 years before he retired. After retirement, Phil served as Chairman of Dog Tag Bakery in Washington, DC, a nonprofit bakery, kitchen and classroom supporting veterans through a fellowship program. Phil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindy, and his children and their spouses: Colin and Colleen Cassidy, Devin Cassidy and Kerry Durbin, and Michael Cassidy and soon-to-be Mrs. Cassidy, Nicole Farkas; grandchild, Bram Cassidy; brother and wife, Steve and Diane Cassidy; sister and husband, Janice and Peter Santanello; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Dog Tag Bakery, 3206 Grace Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007.