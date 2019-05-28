|
FLEMING Philip Andrew Fleming 1930-2019 Philip Andrew Fleming, 89, of Washington, DC, died peacefully at his home on May 21, 2019. He was a joiner and a leader, believing that you reap what you sow. A true gentleman, he led with humility, wisdom and sound judgement. He eschewed pretense, and treated all he met with respect and kindness. He was a master at mediating compromise through humor and "disagreeing without being disagreeable". His commitments included family, church, political and professional organizations, and sports. Like his father, the late John R. Fleming, he was never one to turn down an invitation, or turn away from a friend. He and his wife of 63 years, Grace, were completely devoted to each other and were the paragon of a successful marriage. Phil was born in 1930 in Columbus, Ohio, to John R. and Margaret C. Fleming. The family moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland, in 1931. After graduating Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1948, he matriculated into Cornell University as a third-generation Cornellian and earned a BA in Government in 1952. Phil served as a Lieutenant in the USAir Force during the Korean War. The University of Michigan Law School admitted him and he graduated with a JD degree in 1957, marrying his wife Grace in 1956 enroute. Phil relished his career as a regulatory litigator for 42 years, working first in aviation law with the firm Pogue & Neal (later Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue). From 1979 - 2000, as a founding partner and member of the management team with Crowell & Moring, he practiced both energy and environmental law. He helped to organize the Electricity Consumers Resource Council (ELCON) and the Global Climate Coalition. He also served as electricity counsel for the American Iron and Steel Institute. Evidence of Phil's leadership: Co-Chair, Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs; Co-Chair, American Arbitration Association's National Energy Panel; President, Lawyers Alliance for World Security (LAWS); Life Fellow, American Bar Foundation; Chair, ABA Section of Environmental, Energy and Natural Resources Law; Special Counsel to the Administrative Conference of the U.S.; Mediator for U.S. District Court, District of Columbia; Clerk, Sidwell Friends School Board of Trustees; 1st President of the co-ed Cornell Club of Washington; President, Scientists' Cliffs Association, Inc.; Member, Metropolitan Club of Washington, DC and University Club of Washington, DC. Phil and Grace joined Georgetown Presbyterian Church in 1958 and the church was his spiritual home. He exhibited his stewardship as Clerk of Session, Elder, Chair of two Pastoral Nominating Committees, Trustee, and devoted participant. The church community was the source of close friendships for Phil and Grace. He loved hearing the fine quality of the music performed at church. While fancy trappings didn't interest Phil, world travel did. He and Grace made travel a priority, with trips to nearly every continent. World traveler, avid tennis player and sports fan, reader, political junkie, and music aficionado. One of his priorities was a weekly tennis game with law school friends played into their 70's. Baseball, a lifelong passion, engaged him as player and fan, as did skiing. One 50-year family tradition was to spend Thanksgiving on the Pennsylvania farm purchased by Phil and Grace. Phil was predeceased by his brothers, John Rimer Fleming, Jr., and Thomas Cushman Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Grace Sumrell Fleming; his children Philip A. (Drew), Jr., Joanna Bowen, Katherine Buckley; and five granddaughters, Ellie Bowen, Hannah Fleming, Meg Bowen, Claire Buckley, and Sophie Buckley. A Memorial Service is planned for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Georgetown Presbyterian Church or American Chestnut Land Trust (acltweb.org).Phil was predeceased by his brothers, John Rimer Fleming, Jr., and Thomas Cushman Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Grace Sumrell Fleming; his children Philip A. (Drew), Jr., Joanna Bowen, Katherine Buckley; and five granddaughters, Ellie Bowen, Hannah Fleming, Meg Bowen, Claire Buckley, and Sophie Buckley. A Memorial Service is planned for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Georgetown Presbyterian Church or American Chestnut Land Trust (acltweb.org).
