FRIEDLANDER Philip Peyser Friedlander, Jr. "Phil" Dedicated his professional life as an advocate for small business. He passed away on June 2, 2020 from Covid-19, having a significant number of life-threatening illnesses including Parkinson's, COPD, heart disease and advanced kidney disease. Phil leaves behind two daughters, Dorothy Ann Friedlander and Beth Friedlander, both of Arlington, Virginia and his son, James Philip Friedlander; daughter-in-law, Gina Friedlander; grandchildren, Danielle Diana Friedlander and Logan James Friedlander, all of Oakton, Virginia. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Friedlander from Jefferson, GA. He was predeceased by his wife Cissy (Rosa Lee) Friedlander in 2008. Phil was a strong and principled man who came into his own during the "Mad Men" era. He joined the National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association (NTDRA) in 1954 where he worked as first the editor of their association's magazine, later as director of public relations and then director of communications. He was general manager for two years before taking the helm of the association as its executive vice president in 1978. Under his leadership, the association instituted a number of significant member services, including: the NTDRA's ``Money Express' credit card; a check guarantee service for dealers; sponsorship of a 1983 study on the future of tire industry by Louis W. Stern of Northwestern University; and publication in 1989 of the book, "A Practical Approach to Improving Tire Dealer Profits,' based in large part on financial research directed by Robert G. Cox of the University of South Florida. As a member of the NTDRA staff and ultimately as chief administrative officer, he was said to be involved in every major legislative battle the association faced over the last four decades. He was among the first trade association lobbyists to push for construction of the U.S. interstate highway system in the 1950s. Later, he was instrumental in gaining passage of legislation eliminating the excise tax on tread rubber, making tire registration voluntary rather than mandatory, eliminating registration of passenger retreads and outlawing the regrooving of passenger tires. Phil served as industry manager of the Tire Retread Information Bureau in the mid-1970s, when TRIB's promotional efforts on behalf of retreading won the Public Relations Society of America's highest award as the "outstanding institutional public relations program in the U.S.' He considered this one of his greatest achievements. He also was a member of the Small Business Legislative Council, a multi-industry organization dedicated promoting the interests of common concern to small businesses. He served both as Vice Chair and Chair. As most men of his generation, Phil served his country in the army on active duty in Germany followed by six years in the reserves. In college he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and in his adult life, he was a member of Rotary International. He also served as President of the PTA for Cedar Lane Elementary, Vienna, VA in the early 70's. He graduated in 1951 with a BA in English from George Washington University and prized education as the standard for not just personal growth and success, but for his own industry's success. A service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to honor Phil's memory consider his commitment to higher education, donations can be made to the Philip P. Friedlander Jr. Scholarship in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Studies https://business.gwu.edu/prospective-students/mba-admissions/scholarships-and-partnerships/endowments. This endowment fund was established in 1997 by the National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association, in honor of Philip P. Friedlander Jr. Income earned by this fund is used at the discretion of the dean of the School of Business to provide tuition grants for students enrolled in the School of Business who focus on concentrations in entrepreneurship and small business studies or a related area. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at www.moneyandking.comwww.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.