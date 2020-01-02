

PHILIP JOHN GLOSS, JR.



On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Philip John Gloss, Jr., loving husband and father of two children and two grandchildren, passed away at the age of 78.

Phil was born on September 27, 1941, in Clarksburg, WV, as the oldest of four boys to Philip Gloss and Mary Dell (Meadows) Gloss. Phil was a National Merit Finalist in 1959 and received his bachelor's degree in history in 1963 from West Virginia University, where he was a participant on a GE College Bowl team. He worked at the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, DC, for over 30 years and retired in 1997.

Phil was known for his quick wit and humor. He was an avid reader and his hobbies included genealogy and amateur archaeology. He also excelled at card games, hearts and bridge in particular.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Philip; and his mother, Mary Dell. He is survived by his wife Janet Murphy-Gloss of 48 years; his two children, Torrance and Tara (John Carey); two grandchildren Emma and Jack; three younger brothers, Blair (Nancy), Rich (Clystie), and Van (Cindy); and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.