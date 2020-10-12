1/1
PHILIP HERBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Philip B. Herbert (Age 74)  
A former longtime resident of Washington, DC, and most recently of Arlington, Vermont, passed away on Monday, September 29, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. The youngest of nine children of John Adam and Ruth (Brooks) Herbert, Philip was born in Baltimore on August 20, 1946. He met the love-of-his-life, Bob Fogelgren, on July 4, 1976 in Washington, DC. They eventually married in Vermont. They lived for many years in Dupont Circle and later in Takoma Park, MD.For 35 years, he was the owner and manager of Third Day, a plant store and well-known retail landmark in Dupont Circle at the corner of P and 20th Sts., NW. He was affectionately known as "The Plant Doctor" for his expertise on plants and his willingness to guide customers through the intricacies of plant care. He closed the business in December 2006 due to changes in the Dupont Circle community. Upon relocating to Arlington, VT, in 2007, he used his knowledge of plants at the Clear Brook Farm, an organic vegetable farm that also sold garden plants and perennials. Then he employed his "people" talents at Bennington Potters, a nationally recognized pottery manufacturer and retail business. His hobbies and interests included gardening, traveling, reading, cooking, attending the theatre and visiting museums. Always a happy person, he will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and wit, his ability to tell a great story and his big, beautiful blue eyes.In addition to his husband, he leaves his brothers Billy of Bay St. Louis, MO, and Eddie of Baltimore, MD; sisters Kitty of Annandale, VA, Joan of Towson, MD and Betty of New Smyrna Beach, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and people he met while working.Unfortunately, at this time there are no formal services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved