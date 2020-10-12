PHILIP HERBERT



Philip B. Herbert (Age 74)

A former longtime resident of Washington, DC, and most recently of Arlington, Vermont, passed away on Monday, September 29, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. The youngest of nine children of John Adam and Ruth (Brooks) Herbert, Philip was born in Baltimore on August 20, 1946. He met the love-of-his-life, Bob Fogelgren, on July 4, 1976 in Washington, DC. They eventually married in Vermont. They lived for many years in Dupont Circle and later in Takoma Park, MD.For 35 years, he was the owner and manager of Third Day, a plant store and well-known retail landmark in Dupont Circle at the corner of P and 20th Sts., NW. He was affectionately known as "The Plant Doctor" for his expertise on plants and his willingness to guide customers through the intricacies of plant care. He closed the business in December 2006 due to changes in the Dupont Circle community. Upon relocating to Arlington, VT, in 2007, he used his knowledge of plants at the Clear Brook Farm, an organic vegetable farm that also sold garden plants and perennials. Then he employed his "people" talents at Bennington Potters, a nationally recognized pottery manufacturer and retail business. His hobbies and interests included gardening, traveling, reading, cooking, attending the theatre and visiting museums. Always a happy person, he will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and wit, his ability to tell a great story and his big, beautiful blue eyes.In addition to his husband, he leaves his brothers Billy of Bay St. Louis, MO, and Eddie of Baltimore, MD; sisters Kitty of Annandale, VA, Joan of Towson, MD and Betty of New Smyrna Beach, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and people he met while working.Unfortunately, at this time there are no formal services.



