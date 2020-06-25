HOTTLE PHILIP H. HOTTLE Philip H. Hottle, 71, of Lake Ridge, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020 after a long illness. Phil was born in Arlington, Virginia on May 14, 1949. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 47 years, Sharon L. Hottle, and six children; Thelma (Derek) Mordan, Laura (Richard) Gysel, James (Stephani) Hottle, John (Anne) Hottle, Sarah (Chris) Glazewski, and Katherine (John Patrick) Kerr. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by one son, Philip Reid Hottle; his parents, William and Thelma Hottle; and one (sister, Melissa Kay Hottle. He is also survived by four brothers; Martin (Josephine) Hottle, John Hottle, Kenneth (Tamara) Hottle, and Matthew (Kacy) Hottle, and one sister, Priscilla (Malcolm) Alls. Phil was raised in Northern Virginia and graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1967. He then went to work for the Washington Post Circulation Department and retired in 2010 after forty-two (42) years of service. Phil also served in the United States Army Police Corps from 1969-1971 where he was stationed in South Korea. He was a member of Arlington Baptist Church and the Manassas Bull Run Kiwanis Club for many years. Visitation will be held at Murphy's Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m., located at 4520 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Services will be held at Arlington Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., located at 714 South Monroe Street, Arlington, Virginia 22204. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Columbia Gardens Cemetery located at 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22201. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Philip Hottle's name to: The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611 or The COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard Miami, Florida 33134Miami, Florida 33134



