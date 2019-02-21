Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP KOPP. View Sign



PHILIP A. KOPP (Age 77)

Of Springfield, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away February 17, 2019 after declining health. He was born in San Francisco, CA, graduated from Grady High School, Atlanta, GA in 1959, and was a 27- year U.S. Navy Veteran, retiring as Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, in 1986. He served on the USS Atka, the USS Saratoga, and the USS Independence. His awards included two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendations, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Antarctica Service Medal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eva Cohen Kopp, and his sister Eunice "Skippy" Cook. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Ford Kopp; a son, Arthur Kopp (Tina); two daughters, Alaine Walsh (Tom) and Cheri Kopp-Wittwer; three grandchildren, Leigh and Kate Walsh and Ashton Wittwer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marty and Ken Hoffman; nieces and nephews, many friends, and beloved companion Moe. In retirement, he enjoyed socializing with friends at the Hiddenbrooke community, playing cards with the Canasta and Pinochle groups and going to breakfast with the Romeos. Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Philip Kopp's name to the at Of Springfield, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away February 17, 2019 after declining health. He was born in San Francisco, CA, graduated from Grady High School, Atlanta, GA in 1959, and was a 27- year U.S. Navy Veteran, retiring as Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, in 1986. He served on the USS Atka, the USS Saratoga, and the USS Independence. His awards included two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendations, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Antarctica Service Medal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eva Cohen Kopp, and his sister Eunice "Skippy" Cook. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Ford Kopp; a son, Arthur Kopp (Tina); two daughters, Alaine Walsh (Tom) and Cheri Kopp-Wittwer; three grandchildren, Leigh and Kate Walsh and Ashton Wittwer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marty and Ken Hoffman; nieces and nephews, many friends, and beloved companion Moe. In retirement, he enjoyed socializing with friends at the Hiddenbrooke community, playing cards with the Canasta and Pinochle groups and going to breakfast with the Romeos. Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Philip Kopp's name to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org Fair Winds & Following Seas

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Demaine Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close