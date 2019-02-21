PHILIP A. KOPP (Age 77)
Of Springfield, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away February 17, 2019 after declining health. He was born in San Francisco, CA, graduated from Grady High School, Atlanta, GA in 1959, and was a 27- year U.S. Navy Veteran, retiring as Chief Warrant Officer, W-4, in 1986. He served on the USS Atka, the USS Saratoga, and the USS Independence. His awards included two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendations, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Antarctica Service Medal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eva Cohen Kopp, and his sister Eunice "Skippy" Cook. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Ford Kopp; a son, Arthur Kopp (Tina); two daughters, Alaine Walsh (Tom) and Cheri Kopp-Wittwer; three grandchildren, Leigh and Kate Walsh and Ashton Wittwer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marty and Ken Hoffman; nieces and nephews, many friends, and beloved companion Moe. In retirement, he enjoyed socializing with friends at the Hiddenbrooke community, playing cards with the Canasta and Pinochle groups and going to breakfast with the Romeos. Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Philip Kopp's name to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Fair Winds & Following Seas