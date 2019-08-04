Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP KRONENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KRONENBERG PHILIP SHAFER KRONENBERG Philip Shafer Kronenberg, 81, Professor Emeritus of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech, died August 1, 2019, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Glen Allen, Virginia. He died peacefully after a short illness with family nearby. He was a founder in 1977 of the Virginia Tech Center for Public Administration and Policy and taught Ph.D. and master's degree students from that time at the main campus in Blacksburg. In 1983, he moved to the University's graduate center in Northern Virginia where he served as both professor and director of Policy Systems Management Studies in the Center for Public Administration and Policy. He retired from active teaching at the University in 2006. His wife, Renee, who had also been a member of the Virginia Tech faculty, retired in 2008. In 2016, they moved from their home in Reston to their current home in the Glen Allen community of CrossRidge. Before joining the Virginia Tech faculty, he served from 1974-77 as associate professor of political science and director of the Nashville Public Administration Office of the University of Tennessee. Prior to his Tennessee position, he was assistant professor of political science and director, Institute of Public Administration, at Indiana University-Bloomington from 1967-74. During leaves of absence from Virginia Tech, in 1981-82, he was a visiting research professor at the Air War College, Maxwell AFB, where he conducted a major study of decision making in U.S. defense programs. During 1982-83, he served in the Pentagon as Special Assistant to the Director, European Forces, PA&E, in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Dr. Kronenberg served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-63 with assignments in the Radar Systems Division of Air Materiel Command and as an instructor in the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School. He completed eight years of active and reserve service as a captain. Dr. Kronenberg was born in Chicago, grew up in Peoria, IL, and graduated with a degree in economics and political science from Bradley University in 1959. He later earned a master's degree in economics from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. in Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. He had a lifelong passion for photography, including constructing his own darkroom in his home in Reston. He adjusted seamlessly to the digital age, spending countless hours on his computer, improving his photographs and printing them for display. While living in Northern Virginia, he was an active member of the Vienna Photographic Society. He combined his love of photography with his love for traveling with Renee. In his retirement, they took photographic tours of distant locales including Morocco, Italy, and Spain. When he was not traveling or taking photographs, he could be found engaging in deep political discussions with friends and family and reading books about his heroes like Teddy Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. Survivors include: his wife of 46 years, Renee Loeffler; a son, Philip Jr. ("Shafer") of East Rochester, NY; a daughter, Gretchen ("Gigi"), of Fairport, NY; a son, Grant, and his wife, Amanda, of Mechanicsville, VA; twin sons Kent, and his wife, Yeony, of Bellevue, WA, and Todd of Austin, TX; and granddaughters Josephine and Simone Kronenberg of Mechanicsville, VA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

