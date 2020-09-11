KUEHL Dr. Philip G. Kuehl June 9, 1943 - September 3, 2020 Dr. Philip George Kuehl (Phil) passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at 77 years old surrounded by his wife and three children from complications related to heart disease. His family and wife Carol vonHaam Kuehl, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, were his daily motivation and center of his world. Phil was a cherished member of the community in which he resided for 50 years. He leaves this Earth after a life well lived and a proud legacy of three grown children, eight grandchildren, and countless personal and professional relationships. Born in Dearborn, Michigan in June 1943, Phil lived in several Midwestern cities before settling in Columbus, Ohio for his high school years. Phil was a star on the football field at Upper Arlington High School and graduated in 1965. He attended Miami University (Ohio) on a football scholarship and graduated with a business degree in 1965. He earned a Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Business Administration from The Ohio State University. Phil and Carol moved to the Washington, DC area in 1970 where he taught at the University of Maryland, Smith School of Business. Phil was an accomplished writer in academia with written credit to 35 scholarly articles on a variety of marketing, management, and public policy topics, including major contributions to the Journal of Marketing and the Journal of Marketing Research. Phil's love of teaching and the ability to impact directly a generation of college students through both his in-class lectures and hallway interactions made his time at the University of Maryland forever close to his heart. He taught for 15 years before launching a successful marketing and consumer research consulting practice and developed a long-term partnership with Westat Research, Inc., a 2400+ employee-owned research firm in Rockville, MD. Phil successfully built his practice of over 600 clients by calling on his past sports experience, valuing each relationship and viewing every client as a teammate. Phil was a thoughtful, reliable, transparent, sound voice and confidant for countless executives and business leaders in the Washington, DC area and across the country, each of whom he felt privileged to serve over his 46-year career. Phil retired in 2016. Phil loved three things more than anything: his family, friends, and travel. From the performing arts to athletic endeavors, Phil beamed with pride as his grandchildren pursued their extracurricular interests. Intellectually curious, Phil viewed travel and learning about other cultures as a central tenet to well informed ideas and a global perspective. In their 54-year marriage, Phil and Carol were fortunate to explore over 60 countries in the pursuit of continuous education. Phil and Carol traveled with a variety of treasured friends over the years. He viewed these shared experiences with close friends as a bond that would never be broken. Whether in another country or on the fairways of Congressional Country Club, Phil was always armed with a good joke and loved to engage people in conversation. Anyone who had the good fortune to know Phil Kuehl came away a better person than before they met. He touched many lives in his 77 years and leaves a larger than life imprint on the hearts of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of family, unwavering integrity, sense of humor, and attentive presence. Dr. Philip G. Kuehl is survived by his wife, Carol of Potomac, MD, and his three children, Kristin Anne Kuehl of Bethesda, MD, Ryan Philip Kuehl (wife Kimberly) of Potomac, MD and Caroline Kuehl Snelson (husband Nathan) of Poolesville, MD; eight grandchildren (Isabel, Tyler, Amelia, Carter, Olivia, Phoebe, Lila and Cooper); and his sister, Leanne Blevins (husband Butch) of Kansas City, MO. Due to these unprecedented times, a private family funeral will be held on September 18. A Celebration of Phil's Life will be held when circumstances related to the pandemic allow. Phil was passionate about the work of the Advanced Heart Failure team at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and generously supported the program. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Phil's memory to the Advanced Heart Failure Fund, MedStar Washington Hospital Center Office of Philanthropy 110 Irving Street, NW Washington, DC 20010 or by calling 202-877-7983.



