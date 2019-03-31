|
Bolté Philip Lawrence Bolté BG, U.S. Army (Ret.) March 24, 1928 - March 23, 2019 Philip Lawrence Bolté, 90, a decorated combat veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars who retired from active duty in 1980 as a brigadier general of the U.S. Army after 30 years of service, died on March 23, 2019, at his home in Huntsville, Alabama. A kind, generous, and fun-loving man, his passions included military history, gardening, and water sports. A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Redstone Village, 12000 Turnmeyer Drive SE, Huntsville, AL 35803. (laughlinservice.com). A service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.S. Cavalry Association (www.uscavalry.org). BG Bolté was a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1950, the last class to learn horse cavalry. He soon found himself leading troops in Korea where he earned his first Purple Heart. That experience instilled a deep appreciation for each day of his life. He commanded Armor units from platoon to brigade. He served as assistant project manager directing the weapon and ammunition development for the Abrams Main Battle Tank. He then became the Program Manager for the Fighting Vehicle Systems where he directed the fielding of the Bradley Fighting Vehicles. BG Bolté received many military awards, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Purple Heart (twice), Legion of Merit (four times), Combat Infantryman Badge (twice), and senior parachutist badge. Additionally, he received the Vietnam National Order 5th Class and the Gallantry Cross with Palm (four times). Along the way, he picked up a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech. After retiring from the Army, BG Bolté spent two years working for a small defense consultant firm and then became an independent consultant, working primarily in the area of combat vehicle research and development. He has served as president of the Association of the U.S. Army and U.S. Armor Association chapters in the Washington, DC, area. He also chaired the annual American Defense Preparedness Association Combat Vehicles Conference for five years. He supported several charitable organizations through his philanthropic efforts, including the Special Olympics, the Civil War Trust and their battlefield preservation efforts, and the Council on America's Military Past (CAMP), among many others. He and his wife of more than 50 years traveled extensively, visiting friends and family, making good on his promise to live life to the fullest. During the 1980s and early 1990s, he wrote extensively for U.S. and foreign defense publications, including writing a column, "Tank Automotive News," for National Defense magazine for ten years. In the 1990s, he shifted his writing attention to military history magazine articles, book reviews, and contributions to books. He was particularly proud that he earned a Master of Arts degree in Military History from Norwich University in 2013 at age 85. He was an active and dedicated leader of the U.S. Cavalry Association, serving as treasurer, president, and finally chairman of the board. During his tenure, he not only supported the organization with his time and money but also created the National Cavalry Competition, now held each fall at historic Fort Reno, Oklahoma, which features mounted active duty military and reenactors competing in riding and shooting events. He donated his entire military history library to the association to share with their visitors and members. BG Bolté is survived by his sister, Damara Bolté, of Leesburg, Virginia; two sons, Christopher R. (wife Elizabeth) Bolté of Huntsville, Alabama, and Andrew P. Bolté (wife Afifa) of Annandale, Virginia; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Lorel C. Bolté and sons Major David L. Bolté and Timothy C. Bolté.BG Bolté is survived by his sister, Damara Bolté, of Leesburg, Virginia; two sons, Christopher R. (wife Elizabeth) Bolté of Huntsville, Alabama, and Andrew P. Bolté (wife Afifa) of Annandale, Virginia; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Lorel C. Bolté and sons Major David L. Bolté and Timothy C. Bolté.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
