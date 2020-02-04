

PHILIP LEDER (Age 85)



Passed away on February 2, 2020, with his beloved wife of 60 years, Aya Leder, and his family at his side.

Phil was devoted to his family; accomplished and generous; respected by those whose lives he touched. He was born in Washington, DC, graduating from Western High School in 1952, and then earning undergraduate and medical degrees from Harvard University in 1956 and 1960, respectively. Phil began his career in genetics at the National Institutes of Health, where he served as the director of the Laboratory for Molecular Genetics before returning to Harvard Medical School in 1980 as founding Chairman of the Genetics Department, a position he held for more than 25 years. Phil's professional achievements are numerous - he was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Medicine, was awarded the National Medal of Science, the Lasker Award, the Heineken Prize, and honorary degrees from Yale University , Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Hebrew University, among others.

Phil loved his life in research and academia, but he delighted in his family and, especially, his grandchildren. As he once wrote, "In the next few years I will retire from a life in genetics, which I've loved, from the genetic code to the human genome. But I won't retire from those grandchildren." He never did.

Phil is survived by his wife, Aya Leder; and his children, Micki, Tani and Ben. He is also survived by daughters-in-law, Karen Leder and Mary Leder; and grandchildren Jacob, David, Sarah, Eli, Alex, Matt, Amanda and Annie.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Temple Emeth, 194 Grove Street, Chestnut Hill, MA. Burial will follow at Or Emet Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. A reception will be at the family's home immediately following burial.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Good Shepherd Community Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or a .

