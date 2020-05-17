Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP "Phil" LOVING. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LOVING Philip L. Loving "Phil" (Age 32) Of Washington, DC, born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Duke University Hospital after bravely battling a brain tumor for 10 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kate; and precious children, Darius (two and a half) and Violet (two months); his loving parents, Larry and Christiane Loving; his two siblings, Larry Loving Jr. and his wife, Mary Kathleen, Katie L. Gilbert and her husband, Aaron; his nieces and nephews, Larry III and Mary Elizabeth Loving, AJ, Ginny and Vivienne Gilbert; and his aunts, uncles, extended family and in-laws, the entire Hamilton family. He was preceded in death and has joined in Heaven his sister, Noelle C. Loving; his grandparents, Goldie Loving, James Loving, Julie and Antoine Grancetti. Philip graduated Monacan High School in 2006. In 2010, he graduated Virginia Tech, summa cum laude with a dual major in international studies and French. While at Virginia Tech, he studied abroad in Grenoble, France, where he learned French and made lifelong friends from around the world. He continued to pursue his education in International Affairs and Security Policy by completing his master's degree from George Washington University in 2013. During graduate school he met the woman that he knew was going to become his wife during a summer course in Tel Aviv. Following his education, Phil pursued a career with the federal hovernment working for the Department of Defense. Philip never met a stranger, was light on his feet on the dance floor and quick with a joke. He loved children and was a dedicated father and uncle. He was passionate about traveling, reading, music and comedy. Despite a decade-long battle with brain cancer, Phil never let his illness define him or hold him back. He lived life fully, wasn't afraid to take a chance and encouraged others to do the same. His presence will be sorely missed but memory never forgotten. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family held a private service on Saturday, May 16, officiated by Monsignor Carr of St. Bridget Catholic Church. When allowed, the family will hold a Celebration of Life event to celebrate and remember Philip with all of his family and friends. We hope all of Philip's friends will plan on joining this occasion. Following his sister's death in 2017, Philip dedicated himself to the families' foundation that was formed in her memory. We ask that any gifts in Philip's memory be made to The Noelle C. Loving "But Tomorrow" Foundation, a 501c3 foundation dedicated to helping other families facing illness. Go online to www.buttomorrow.org or mail checks to 2260 Cardiff Way, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236. Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020

