

Philip Karl Boraas Lundeberg



Philip Karl Boraas Lundeberg, 96, historian, retired naval officer and curator emeritus at the National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution, passed away at home on October 3, 2019.

Born in Minneapolis, he completed his BA and MA from Duke University earned his PhD from Harvard University . He taught history at St. Olaf College and The United States Naval Academy before coming to the Smithsonian Institution as curator of naval history. Lundeberg's scholarly writings, his involvement in national and international military history organizations, and his contributions to maritime history established him as one of the foremost historians of his generation. He served as an officer in the US Navy during WWII , surviving the sinking of his ship USS Frederick C. Davis in the North Atlantic. Married to Eleanore Berntson Lundeberg in 1953, he sang with her in Lutheran Church choirs in the Washington area for years. He is survived by his wife Eleanore; son Karl Fredrik; two granddaughters; Marika Julia Lundeberg and Annika Kjersti; and sister Andrea Lundeberg Ross.

Memorial service will be at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910 on Thursday at 11 a.m.