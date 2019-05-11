The Washington Post

PHILIP MAZZOCCHI Jr. (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Notice
DR. PHILIP MAZZOCCHI, JR. (AGE 90)  

Dr. Philip Mazzocchi Jr., DDS, passed away on May 5, 2019, at the age of 90. Born and raised in Fayetteville, W.Va., the son of Philip and Loreta Mazzocchi, Phil graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 1953, entered active duty in the Air Force, and was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base. He began practicing dentistry in Arlington in 1956 and was one of the pioneer practitioners of endodontics in Northern Virginia in the 1970s. Phil's professional and community activities included a term as the president of the Northern Virginia Dental Society and many seasons coaching football and basketball for the Arlington Cubs youth sports program.
 
Phil is survived by Pam, his wife of 62 years; his three sons and their wives; and his seven grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA, on Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Phil on Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA, followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
