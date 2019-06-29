

Philip Lawrence Mitchell

(Age 67)



Died on June 6, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas, NV.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, James Lawrence Mitchell and Frances Kelly Mitchell. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Mitchell, sister-in-law, Sydney Mitchell; nephews Brian, Alex and Charles Mitchell; and six cousins.

Phil was born in Washington, DC and raised in Arlington, VA. While attending the University of Virginia he developed a passion for rugby. An avid rugby player, coach and referee, his love for the sport took him across the globe. He fulfilled his goal of playing rugby on all seven continents, making lifelong friends along the way. His most notable address was McMurdo Station Antarctica.

His last home was Las Vegas where he retired as a production manager for Cirque de Soleil in 2016.

With a twinkle in his eye and a ready laugh, Phil enriched our lives. As he would say, "Cheers and beers". So long dear friend and good travels.

A celebration of Philip's life will be held at a date to be determined.