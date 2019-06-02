The Washington Post

PHILIP NEDD (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP NEDD.
Service Information
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-882-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Jeremiah C. Gaffney's Funeral Home
92 Wahl Ave.
Inwood, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:30 PM
Jeremiah C. Gaffney's Funeral Home
92 Wahl Ave.
Inwood, NY
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

PHILIP ROYDEN NEDD  

Peacefully on May 25, 2019 of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved husband of 47 years to Joan Nedd; brother of Christopher and Eon Nedd, Marilyn Nedd-Griffith and Sharon Nedd Arthurton. Also survived by aunt, Sister Dean Cummings; cousin, Irma Jordyn; other relatives and friends. He was a faithful employee of Metro for over 15 years. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 3 to 6 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., and on Sunday, June 9 at Jeremiah C. Gaffney's Funeral Home, 92 Wahl Ave., Inwood, NY at 3 p.m. until service at 4:30 p.m. Arrangements by

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details