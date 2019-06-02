PHILIP ROYDEN NEDD
Peacefully on May 25, 2019 of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved husband of 47 years to Joan Nedd; brother of Christopher and Eon Nedd, Marilyn Nedd-Griffith and Sharon Nedd Arthurton. Also survived by aunt, Sister Dean Cummings; cousin, Irma Jordyn; other relatives and friends. He was a faithful employee of Metro for over 15 years. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 3 to 6 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., and on Sunday, June 9 at Jeremiah C. Gaffney's Funeral Home, 92 Wahl Ave., Inwood, NY at 3 p.m. until service at 4:30 p.m. Arrangements by