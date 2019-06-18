The Washington Post

PHILIP PARK Jr.

PHILIP K. PARK, JR.  

On June 12, 2019 he went to glory. Beloved father of sons Philip A Park (Pattrice), Jonathan N Park (Maria Farias) of Frederick, MD, Prevain K Robinson (Susan) of Washington, DC; daughters Bobbie L Robinson of Gaithersburg, MD, Page R Freeman (Claude Sr.) of Hope Mills, NC; grandchildren Antonio Park, Tyeisha L Dorsey, Joseph E Dorsey, Antoinette M Robinson, Wayne E Jackson, Allure D Pegram; great-grandchildren Niya, Tennille, Elijah, Serenity, Robert and Destiney Robinson. Predeceased by wife, Dorothy Park; father Philip K Park, Sr. and mother, Alice M Massimiano. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20 at Victory Christian Church International, Gaithersburg, MD. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2019
