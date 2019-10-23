

PHILIP W. POWERS

March 21, 1925 - October 22, 2003



Dear Dad:

Sixteen years now since we lost you, but our memories are as vivid and cherished as ever. We're still working intensively on your project. Hopefully it's going to help so many people - the help we tried so hard to get for you, but couldn't. You had such a big heart and always took care of everyone else. We know you will be so happy and proud to help so many others. Wish you could be here to celebrate it. Every step of the way is for you...

Love always,

Your Family