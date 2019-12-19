PHILIP EUGENE PROVINCE (Age 85)
On December 16, 2019, Philip E. Province of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted husband of Sarah Province (nee Moore), beloved father of Bonnie Nay (Matthew Bogdan), Rose Azalde (Edmundo Azalde), and Susan Phillips (Andrew Gurganus). Loving grandfather of Nicholas Phillips, Philip Nay, Claudia Azalde, Kennedy Phillips, Mark Nay, Naman Nay, Cecilia Phillips, and Antonio Azalde. Honorable, and truly kind, he lived with a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his quiet intelligence, and his ability to inject levity into any situation, with a joke and a smile. He graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy
where he served a total of 20 years including active duty and reserves. He had a 55 year career as a computer analyst in the aerospace industry. He also devoted much time into his hobby of restoring player pianos, melodeons, and organs. He also had a lifelong interest in classic cars, and lovingly restored his father's 1938 Plymouth. He will be forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends may call at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD on Monday, December 30 from 1 to 2 p.m., where Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Luke Lutheran Church.