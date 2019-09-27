September 12, 1942 - September 24, 2019
Sixth-generation Washingtonian, resident of Chevy Chase, MD. Graduated from Bethesda - Chevy Chase High School, University of Maryland and George Washington University Law School. Beloved husband of Elayne Kaplan Smith, devoted father of Felicia Smith-Kleiner, adored grandfather of Haley, Grayson and Ella Kleiner, Skye Mcdowall-Smith, and loving brother of Steven Smith. A celebration of his life will be held in October. Memorial contributions may be made to Maryland Lyric Opera, PO Box 30957, Bethesda, MD 20824 or at www.mdlo.org/donate
or to B-CC Rescue Squad, 5020 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814 or at www.bccrs.org/donate
.