The Washington Post

PHILIP SMITH Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP SMITH Jr..
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PHILIP N. SMITH, JR.  

September 12, 1942 - September 24, 2019  
Sixth-generation Washingtonian, resident of Chevy Chase, MD. Graduated from Bethesda - Chevy Chase High School, University of Maryland and George Washington University Law School. Beloved husband of Elayne Kaplan Smith, devoted father of Felicia Smith-Kleiner, adored grandfather of Haley, Grayson and Ella Kleiner, Skye Mcdowall-Smith, and loving brother of Steven Smith. A celebration of his life will be held in October. Memorial contributions may be made to Maryland Lyric Opera, PO Box 30957, Bethesda, MD 20824 or at www.mdlo.org/donate or to B-CC Rescue Squad, 5020 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814 or at www.bccrs.org/donate.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.