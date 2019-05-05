TRUE PHILIP A. TRUE "Phil" Philip A. "Phil" True, 93, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed peacefully on April 6, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Fern Brooks True. Survivors include Thomas D. True, David P. True, Claudia K. True and their spouses; grandchildren, Martin Kilmer-True, Meredith Inge and three step-grandchildren. A native of Michigan, Mr. True served in the Army Air Forces in World War II as a B-29 navigator in the Pacific. He served in the United States Air Force Reserves. Mr. True had degrees in history and geography from Western Michigan University and the University of Chicago. From 1951-97, Mr. True served as analyst, manager and instructor in the Central Intelligence Agency and was the recipient of the Career Intelligence Medal upon retirement. For many years he was an adjunct faculty member at the Sino-Soviet Institute at The George Washington University and a lecturer at the Dept. of State's Foreign Service Institute. In retirement he organized courses and gave lectures at Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes associated with George Mason University and the University of Richmond and at a variety of other venues until well into his nineties. Mr. True's many articles on intelligence, national security, humor and faith were published in several major newspapers and in other outlets. He also published articles in professional journals on Geography and on China. From 1951-2009, he and Mrs. True were active volunteers and leaders in a number of community organizations and boards in northern Virginia, including St. Stephen's United Methodist church and Burke Presbyterian church. He often taught adult classes in both churches. Mr. True participated in Virginia War Memorial programs and for many years moderated a current events group at the Crossridge retirement community. Mr. True's many interests included current events, history, gardening and taking weather observations. His upbeat personality sprinkled with humor, as well as his encouragement of younger people in their educational and vocational pursuits, is a lasting tribute to his life. A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. on June 8, 2019, at Duncan Memorial Methodist church in Ashland, VA. Please feel free to wear your most colorful socks in memory of our dad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Habitat for Humanity at Habitat.org or Ferst Readers at ferstreaders.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Habitat for Humanity at Habitat.org or Ferst Readers at ferstreaders.org.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019