PHILLIP BARBOUR

Phillip E. Barbour (70)
Passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Falls Church, VA. He is survived by his wife, Jean Barbour; mother, Catherine Barbour; siblings Brett Barbour (Linda) and Carla McCarthy (Mike); sisters-in-law; Becky Reeves (Arthur) and Mary Casto; nieces and nephews, Barry Stoner (Meghan), Justin Barbour, Melissa Barbour, AJ Reeves (Gretchen) and Christopher Reeves (Alex Sherwood). Funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
.