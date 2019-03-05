PHILLIP BOSTON
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday February 25, 2019. Survived by his mother Yvonne D. Rogers; children Philicia Boston, Phyllis Ussery, Phillip Boston and a host of other relatives and many friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Phillip Boston on Thursday March 7, 2019, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of home going celebration at 11 a.m. at Kent Baptist Church, 7006 Flagstaff Street, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD. Arrangements by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.