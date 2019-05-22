The Washington Post

PHILLIP COLLINS

Service Information
Asbury Methodist Church Cu
926 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 11th St., NW
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
926 11th St., NW,
Washington, DC
Notice
PHILLIP L. COLLINS  

On Monday, May 15, 2019 Phillip L. Collins of Washington, DC passed away peacefully at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Barbara T. Collins; Sister, Edith Pettigrew; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; eight nieces; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th St., NW, Washington, DC on Friday, May 24, 2019. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church and/or the .
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.