PHILLIP GEIL

Phillip Wesley Geil
On Monday, July 27, 2020, Phillip Wesley Geil of Clarksville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Geri Geil. Cherished son of Maxine and the late Thomas Geil. Devoted father of Rebekah (Yaniv) Natanov and Erick (Katie Handler) Geil. Dear brother of the late Teresa (Kevin) Lair. Loving grandfather of Michal, Noah, Shifra, and Avital Natanov and Benjamin Handler. Memorial and internment will take place at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA on Sunday, August 9, at 12 p.m., with masks and social distancing, and will be live-streamed on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
