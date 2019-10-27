

Phillip Martin Hambrick (Age 76)



Passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Christiansburg, VA. He retired from the Washington Post where he was a circulation distributor for 35 years.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Donna; son, Mike; grandchildren, Madi and Micah; brothers, Randy (Barb) and Bill (Linda); sister-in-law, Connie Hambrick-Rennard; and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Grace Life Baptist Church, 1640 Peppers Ferry, NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The Hambrick family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA.