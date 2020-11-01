Peacefully passed on October 1, 2020. Son of the late Henry and Agnes Humphrey, beloved father of Helen Humphrey McNeill (Roy), Phyliss Humphrey, Philana Hall (Lonnie), Phillip Humphrey, Taeckista McClendaon and Antoinette McClendon; grandchildren, Michael Humphrey, Shameka Freeman (Jerod), Rodney and Jamaal Bowman, Keiona and Charlie Humphrey, Octavia Scott, Glenda Dokou, Nikya Crawford, and Tiffany and Tawanda Jacobs; cousins, Connie Humphrey, Larry Humphrey, Portia Humphrey, Stephanie Fox; grandchildren, Kaliyah Alls, Ava Freeman, Ishae Hunter, Daquan and Deonte Hall, Taeck, Evonte Walston, Antoinay McClendon, Ranija Owens, Safari Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was also predeceased by wife Evelyn Humphrey; children Yvette and Glen Mattocks, Darlene Humphrey; siblings Florence Meekins, John Humphrey and Hope Deloris Butler. His life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 11 a.m. at The House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave, SE, Washington, DC 20019.