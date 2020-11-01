1/1
PHILLIP HUMPHREY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILLIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip Robert Humphrey  
Peacefully passed on October 1, 2020. Son of the late Henry and Agnes Humphrey, beloved father of Helen Humphrey McNeill (Roy), Phyliss Humphrey, Philana Hall (Lonnie), Phillip Humphrey, Taeckista McClendaon and Antoinette McClendon; grandchildren, Michael Humphrey, Shameka Freeman (Jerod), Rodney and Jamaal Bowman, Keiona and Charlie Humphrey, Octavia Scott, Glenda Dokou, Nikya Crawford, and Tiffany and Tawanda Jacobs; cousins, Connie Humphrey, Larry Humphrey, Portia Humphrey, Stephanie Fox; grandchildren, Kaliyah Alls, Ava Freeman, Ishae Hunter, Daquan and Deonte Hall, Taeck, Evonte Walston, Antoinay McClendon, Ranija Owens, Safari Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was also predeceased by wife Evelyn Humphrey; children Yvette and Glen Mattocks, Darlene Humphrey; siblings Florence Meekins, John Humphrey and Hope Deloris Butler. His life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 11 a.m. at The House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave, SE, Washington, DC 20019. www.snowdencares.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The House of Praise
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved