

Phillip H. Messing (Age 83)



Phillip Messing, of Boca Raton, Florida and Potomac, Maryland passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judy. He was the devoted father of three children, Carol, who predeceased him (Dan), Charles (Suzanne) and Barbara (Ed). He had six adoring grandchildren and many other cherished relatives and friends. Services will be held October 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring MD, followed by an interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton Florida 33432.