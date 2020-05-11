The Washington Post

PHILLIP B. PAYNE  

Phillip B. Payne, Arlington County, Virginia, passed away at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from mesothelioma cancer. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beth Payne, and his children Tyler and Griffin Payne, Richmond, Virginia. Born in Nebraska, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 as a disbursing clerk. In 1977, he graduated with honors from Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, D.C., with a Bachelor of Commercial Science. He became a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia and worked for over 30 years for the CPA firm Rasnake and Company, Vienna, Virginia. He will always be remembered as a kind, helpful, and reliable father and friend who will be greatly missed. Services are private.

Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2020
