PHILLIP PFAFF

Phillip Clayton Pfaff  

Of Richmond, died February 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Polly and Sam Pfaff. Phil is survived by his son, Lucas Pfaff; and his wife, Laura Harrison; his sisters, Susan Teague and Sharon Ehrlich; his niece Jessica Cornelius and her husband, James; his nephew Drew Ehrlich, and his great-niece Claire Cornelius. Phil was a paralegal and records coordinator in the Washington, DC area. He was an avid lover of history and politics, enjoyed fine wine, and loved rides on his motorcycle. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal Care and Control Foundation, the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County, or the .
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
