

PHILLIP W. PIPER

(Age 75)



was born in Columbia Hospital on September 20, 1943 and passed away in his beloved Washington, D.C. April 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Guy and Hope Piper, and siblings Guy and Judy Piper. He is survived by his husband/partner of 40 years, Norman Stoveland. They were married May 13, 2010. Also surviving are K.K. Piper, sister-in-law; nephews Brandon, wife Sarah; Zander, husband Andy; niece Meridith, wife Jenna; Mary Piper, sister-in-law and cousins Vivien, Susan, Tisa, Jerry, Peter, Tom and their families.

Phillip's ability to access the situation and make approving, sarcastic or impolite comment without malice was greatly admired and appreciated. His leadership skills helped many achieve their goals. He was gracious and had a passion for all things contemporary. He will be missed by all who's lives he touched.

He lived in Boston, MA and Jamaica for a short time and dreamed of selling kites in Tierra del Fuego.

Phillip commented privately, "It's not easy being Phillip Piper." Services pending.