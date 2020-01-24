The Washington Post

PHILLIP SCHEIDER

Notice
Phillip Cato Scheider, DDS  

Phillip Cato Scheider, retired Manassas Dentist passed away on January 15, 2020. Born November 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin Scheider III and Sara Josephine Scheider. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Nancy Stoertz Scheider; sons Jonathan H. Scheider and Christopher P. Scheider (Kelly) and daughter Diana M. Haines(Christopher); his siblings Charles F. Scheider IV, Sara B. Norment, Eric H. Scheider and Lili M. Scheider; three grandchildren and other family and friends.
Memorial service will be held February 1, 2020 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA. Visitation begins at 2 p.m., service will begin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers we encourage you to donate to a . See full obituary at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
