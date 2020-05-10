

Phillip Dennis Sorrells



Phillip Dennis Sorrells, beloved son of Sheila and Dennis Sorrells of Germantown, MD, passed away on April 25, 2020 in a car accident. Phillip is survived by his parents, brother, Andrew, grandfather, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phillip was born on July 28,1999 in Rockville, MD and lived in Olney and Germantown. He attended St. John's Episcopal School and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Phillip was majoring in Global Studies at Hood College.

Phillip enjoyed snowboarding, paint balling, and travel. He spent a spring break in Ireland and fell in love with the countryside, culture and Guinness beer. He was a caring, compassionate and selfless young man who positively impacted the lives of everyone he met. He was committed to serving those less fortunate in his community including veterans.

A private church service will be held for immediate family followed by a virtual "Celebration of Life" at a later date.