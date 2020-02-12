

Phillip Wayne Turner "Phil"

(Age 77)



Of Annandale, VA passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the Capital Caring Halquist Hospice Center in Arlington, VA from complications related to mesothelioma. Born and raised in Newport News, VA, he was the son of Compton and Eva Mae Turner and attended Newport News High School, Frederick College, and Old Dominion University. During his career as an educator, Phil was a teacher and coach in the Newport News, VA and Fairfax County, VA Public School systems. From teaching and coaching, he transitioned to athletic administration, serving as Athletic Director/Director of Student Activities at Groveton, Lee, and W.T. Woodson High Schools in Fairfax County. In retirement, Phil was a golf course marshal at Army Navy Country Club and Fairfax Country Club.

Phil is survived by his wife Mary; brother James W. Turner; daughters Halli Long (Kevin) and Kalli Scaglione (Chris); grandchildren Kyla, Jax, Quinn, and Korbyn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Ronald Turner and Sandra Grohowski.

Phil's celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. The service will be followed by a luncheon reception at Fairfax Country Club, 5110 Ox Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Capital Caring Halquist Hospice Center, 4715 15th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205 or the W. T. Woodson High School Athletic Boosters Fund, 9525 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22031 Attn: Dan Checkosky - Director of Student Activities.