Phillip Lorenzo Whitlock
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Whitlock; daughter, Deborah Nedab (Alvin); son Philip Whitlock; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Geneviev and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Whitlock will lie in state at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com