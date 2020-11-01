1/
PHILLIP WHITLOCK
Phillip Lorenzo Whitlock  
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Whitlock; daughter, Deborah Nedab (Alvin); son Philip Whitlock; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Geneviev and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Whitlock will lie in state at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
