JUREY PHILOMENA S. JUREY Philomena S. Jurey, 91, a former White House correspondent for the Voice of America, passed away on July 26, 2019 at Aristacare at Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA after a long battle with vascular dementia. Jurey was born in New Castle, PA on November 28, 1927 to Francis A. Sparano and Fortunata Maurno Sparano. She graduated from New Castle High School in 1945 and was recognized in her high school yearbook for her intelligence. Of the 374 members of her graduating class, she was one of 28 to be listed as an honor roll pupil. She received The Lawrence County Bar Association award as the senior with the highest rank in the four-year Latin course. Printed beside her senior photo in the yearbook, "Phil," her preferred name: "loafs at Mahoning Branch Library...specializes in language...ambition - foreign correspondent...." Jurey's high school quote was, "It's a grand life!" She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism at the University of Missouri in 1949 and became a reporter for daily newspapers in Pulaski and Roanoke, VA until 1952, when she moved to Youngstown, Ohio and worked until 1958 as a reporter for the Youngstown Vindicator, where she met her future husband, Jack Jurey, who was also a reporter there. They married in 1955 and in 1957, when her husband received a fellowship to study at Harvard, she freelanced for the Boston Globe and worked as a secretary for the Harvard Crimson. The couple moved to Washington, D.C. in 1958 and shortly afterwards, she became the "Girl Friday" for the Washington Bureau of the London Daily Telegraph until 1961, covering State Department briefings and writing occasional features. Jurey began a long and illustrious career with The Voice of America (VOA) in 1961, reaching higher and higher positions as she sought to cope with the death in 1969 of her beloved husband Jack, who was the news director and editorialist for WTOP TV in D.C. First a news writer and editor, then, in 1971, State Department correspondent, Deputy Chief of the News Division in 1972, and she became, in 1974, the VOA's White House correspondent. From her tiny office in the press corps area of the White House, she sent out reports heard around the world, covering Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan and traveling around the globe. When she accompanied President Reagan to China, she was swarmed by fans of her reports. The Washington Post wrote, "Jurey was the one media celebrity the Chinese officials wanted to meet." In 1988, Jurey became the Editor in Chief at the VOA. She served in that position until her retirement in 1989. Her colleagues remember her as a brilliant, judicious and immensely effective journalist who allowed nothing to come between the facts and the reports. Until her illness prevented her from pursuing her many interests, after her retirement and true to her spirit, Jurey remained active in political and social causes. She wrote and published three books: A Basement Seat to History: Tales of Covering Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan for the Voice of America (1995), Bella Giornata and Elbow Grease (2002), an homage to her Italian-American parents and their experiences, and A Living History of the 1960s (2013), a labor of love and a collection of editorials of Jack Jurey written for WTOP, covering issues from

Jurey began a long and illustrious career with The Voice of America (VOA) in 1961, reaching higher and higher positions as she sought to cope with the death in 1969 of her beloved husband Jack, who was the news director and editorialist for WTOP TV in D.C. First a news writer and editor, then, in 1971, State Department correspondent, Deputy Chief of the News Division in 1972, and she became, in 1974, the VOA's White House correspondent. From her tiny office in the press corps area of the White House, she sent out reports heard around the world, covering Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan and traveling around the globe. When she accompanied President Reagan to China, she was swarmed by fans of her reports. The Washington Post wrote, "Jurey was the one media celebrity the Chinese officials wanted to meet." In 1988, Jurey became the Editor in Chief at the VOA. She served in that position until her retirement in 1989. Her colleagues remember her as a brilliant, judicious and immensely effective journalist who allowed nothing to come between the facts and the reports. Until her illness prevented her from pursuing her many interests, after her retirement and true to her spirit, Jurey remained active in political and social causes. She wrote and published three books: A Basement Seat to History: Tales of Covering Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan for the Voice of America (1995), Bella Giornata and Elbow Grease (2002), an homage to her Italian-American parents and their experiences, and A Living History of the 1960s (2013), a labor of love and a collection of editorials of Jack Jurey written for WTOP, covering issues from civil rights and immigration to education and sports. She also honored her husband by setting up in 1970 the Jack Jurey award for journalism students at American University, in Washington, D.C. Jurey was a member of the Cosmos Club and a recipient of several awards, including the University of Missouri's Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism in September 1998. The citation commends her for "her dedication to objective and unfettered journalism in the public interest, and her careful and thorough coverage of the White House and Presidency for the world." In August 1989, the United States Information Agency recognized her with the Superior Honor Award: "In recognition of outstanding achievement as a VOA writer, editor, manager and White House correspondent, as well as leadership as editor-in-chief." Following publication of "A Basement Seat to History," the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library requested donation of her Presidential coverage papers, which she submitted in 1997. She moved from her Cleveland Park home to Aristacare in 2015, where she was lovingly cared for until her death. Jurey is survived by her step-daughter, Diane Jurey Conklin and her husband, Joe Mitchell of Ramona, CA; her niece Marian Abramski Fiscus and husband Richard, Indiana, PA; niece Patricia Rumbaugh and husband Tom of Takoma Park, MD; nephew Chuck Abramski, III and his wife Kenna of Sutersville, PA and niece Carolyn Abramski and husband Joe Vondrick of Holly Hill, FL. Seven great nieces and nephews also survive: Alex Rumbaugh, Sarah Rumbaugh and fiancé, Zach Mayo, Cassandra Abramski, Kristen Abramski, Adam Fiscus, Ben Fiscus and his wife Lindsay, and Kaia Abramski. One great-great niece also survives: Myla Ann Anthony, along with one great-great nephew, Austin Richard Fiscus. Dear friends, Theda Parrish and Dina Fox also survive, as does Jurey's devoted housekeeper and caretaker, Velete Jacob. Private services. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Philomena to the .Private services. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Philomena to the . 