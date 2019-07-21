PHYLLIS G. BARON
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Phyllis Goodman Baron of Bethesda, Maryland died peacefully surrounded by family and love. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Samuel Baron, beloved mother of Steven (Pam), Clifton (Gigi), Jeffrey (Patty), Jonathan (Jessica), and Jody Baron (Steve), beloved grandmother of Hannah, Neil, Jessica, Caitlin, Matthew, Daniel, Rachel, Nathan, Nicholas, Jacob, and Mychal, and beloved great-grandmother of Jane and Kate. Phyllis was born in New York City in 1930, the daughter of Louis and Dora Goodman and younger sister of Helen. She earned an undergraduate degree from City College of New York and a master's degree in special education from the University of Maryland. She taught middle school remedial reading in Texas public schools for 20 years. She had a wonderful 64-year marriage to Sam, filled with joy and love. Together they traveled extensively and lived in New York City, Ann Arbor, Michigan, London, England, Bethesda, Maryland, Dickinson, Texas, and then again Bethesda, where she rejoined her book club and good friends. Together with Sam, Phyllis raised five children with love, humor, and tenacity. She was kind, generous, and caring and supported just and compassionate causes. She delighted in reading, teaching, travel, theater, opera, and eggplant parmesan. Her love brought immeasurable joy and strength to her husband, children, their spouses, grandchildren, and friends, and we loved her deeply. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable contribution to Amnesty International (www.amnestyusa.org
).