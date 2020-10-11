PHYLLIS BEARDSLEY



PHYLLIS JANE BEARDSLEY

On Thursday, October 1, 2020 of Berwyn Heights, MD, peacefully passed from this earth. She is predeceased by husband, Ervin and daughter, Lisa. She is survived by daughters, Susan (Dean) and Joanne (Steve), and son-in-law, Doug; grandchildren, Adam, Sam, and Lukas; great-grandchildren, Elise and Lilly; and her beloved sister, Marlene Patricia. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the College Park Meals on Wheels.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store