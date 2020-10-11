1/
PHYLLIS BEARDSLEY
PHYLLIS JANE BEARDSLEY  
On Thursday, October 1, 2020 of Berwyn Heights, MD, peacefully passed from this earth. She is predeceased by husband, Ervin and daughter, Lisa. She is survived by daughters, Susan (Dean) and Joanne (Steve), and son-in-law, Doug; grandchildren, Adam, Sam, and Lukas; great-grandchildren, Elise and Lilly; and her beloved sister, Marlene Patricia. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the College Park Meals on Wheels.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
