PHYLLIS BLOOMFIELD FIELDING KHLEIFAT (Age 90)  

Passed away unexpectedly at home on April 12, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ on October 13, 1929. She had a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Upsala College. She was a Teacher in Montgomery County, MD and worked in Cosmetics at Bloomingdales. She had a beautiful and dynamic personality and enjoyed travel and life to the fullest. Life to her was "mom and the four girls". She was Co-founder of the Middle East Bakery in Beltsville, Maryland, and a Harness Racehorse owner and traveled every weekend to the races. Phyllis was the youngest of three children to Sarah and Max Bloomfield. Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband, Fayez Khleifat of 45 years; four daughters, Mona Shane, Dana Newman (Jeff), Wendy Lang and Jody Sklar (Gary); seven grandchildren, Lindsay and Justin (Dina) Shane, Garrett, Tyler and Darryl Lang, and Miles and Travis Sklar. She also had a beloved step-son, Aladin (Aznive) and his children, Taleen, Sami and Rami. Services and burial in New Jersey are private. Donations can be made to a . www.sagelbloomfield.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
