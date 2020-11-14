1/
PHYLLIS BRUCK
PHYLLIS BRUCK  
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, PHYLLIS BRUCK of Aventura, FL formerly of Silver Spring, MD peacefully passed away. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Bruck, daughter of the late Philip and Ida Menick, also survived by devoted nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2020.
Graveside service
02:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
