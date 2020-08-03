PHYLLIS C. TOLLIVER, On Monday, July 13, 2020, Phyllis C. Tolliver, peacefully left this world. She was the beloved wife of James M. Toliver for 65 years; the dear mother of Donna Tolliver Grimes, Mark Benjamin Tolliver (Barbara), Dwayne Matthew Tolliver (Gina), Ausetsarakes (Victoria Whaley); six grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe Street, NE. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oblate Sisters of Providence or the Kidney Foundation. Interment, Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangments by McGuire www.mcquire-services.com