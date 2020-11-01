CIPRIANO Phyllis Jean Boland Cipriano Phyllis Jean Boland Cipriano, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at her new home in Sarasota, Florida. A native of Prince George's County, she was born December 10, 1946, in Greenbelt, Maryland to Vincenza "Virginia" Carmela Cipriano and James Edward Boland. According to family lore, Phyllis was delivered on the steps of her grandparents' home, Cipriano Farm. She was educated in Maryland at St. Hughs Catholic School, Bladensburg High School and the University of Maryland-College Park. The need for a change of scenery brought Phyllis to the Pacific Northwest where she lived in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. In her early career, she worked in aircraft sales. She also spent time as a legal secretary for tennis and basketball professionals, among them, the legendary Arthur Ashe. Years later she re-settled in Columbia, Maryland to start her next chapter. Making herself at home anywhere and with anyone, Phyllis delighted in connecting people to their dream homes as a successful realtor for 35 years, working for RE/MAX Professionals. Guided by an adventurous spirit, Phyllis traveled extensively--from skiing in Colorado and exploring the grottos of Italy to riding camels in Egypt and haggling with vendors at bazaars in India. From these trips, she always plucked fantastic finds: paintings and rugs, pottery and sculpture, and jewelry and shoes. Phyllis loved shoes in quantity and of quality especially the type for dancing the night away. Light on her feet, for exercise and personal amusement, she enjoyed tap dancing and boxing. She was wildly intelligent and inquisitive. Phyllis admired creativity and artistic expression in literature, theater, concerts, movie dates with her sister, and cuisine. She savored gourmet experiences and relished in the comfort foods of her home state like the Maryland Blue Crab and her family's staple, Pop Cipriano's spaghetti and meatballs. When Phyllis entered a room with her vivacious laugh, the party finally started. Early in 2020, Phyllis retired in Sarasota, Florida. She was eager to be in the Sunshine State, resting by the pool and hanging out with her longtime friends and companions. She is survived by her sister, Patricia "Tish" Epling of Riverdale, Maryland; and countless cousins and friends. She was predeceased by both of her parents, and her brother, Charles David Epling. The family plans to celebrate her life in 2021 when loved ones can safely gather and pay their respects. More details will follow.The family plans to celebrate her life in 2021 when loved ones can safely gather and pay their respects. More details will follow.



