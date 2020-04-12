PHYLLIS UNGER DALY
Phyllis Unger Daly, age 87, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Gainesville, VA.
Predeceased by her parents; two brothers, John and Jap Unger; and her husband, Gerald Harlan Daly. Survivors include one daughter, Sarah Jackowski; three grandchildren, Parker, Hannah and Will Jackowski; one nephew, Jim Unger and wife Patricia; two nieces, Erin Lin and husband Gerard and Heather Walker and husband Michael; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Unger and Sandy Unger. All services will be private. Condolences may be sent to: