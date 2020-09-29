1/
PHYLLIS DOBIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PHYLLIS JUDITH DOBIN  
On Saturday, September 26, 2020, PHYLLIS JUDITH DOBIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Alan E. Luehrmann. Loving sister of Kenneth N. Dobin (Marsha). Dear stepmother of Naomi Luehrmann Madsen and Owen Luehrmann, loving step-grandmother of Olivia and Max. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12 p.m. at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Please observe COVID-19 protocol. Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Ste 600, Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
National Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved