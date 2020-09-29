PHYLLIS DOBIN

PHYLLIS JUDITH DOBIN
On Saturday, September 26, 2020, PHYLLIS JUDITH DOBIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Alan E. Luehrmann. Loving sister of Kenneth N. Dobin (Marsha). Dear stepmother of Naomi Luehrmann Madsen and Owen Luehrmann, loving step-grandmother of Olivia and Max. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12 p.m. at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Please observe COVID-19 protocol. Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Ste 600, Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.