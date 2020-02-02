

Phyllis Beatrice Dogan (Age 79)



Passed away on January 26, 2020 in Arlington, VA. Born on February 11, 1940 to the late Wendell and Ruby (Cephas) Dogan in Norfolk, VA, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk and Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA.

Phyllis worked for Comsat, Bellcom, TRW, and Northrup Grumman as a Software Engineer. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Just Us Girls Book Club better known as JUGS, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. She traveled extensively from Russia to Antarctica, from China to Bolivia, and many other exotic places in between.

She is survived by cousins, Judy C. Anderson, Roland L.Turpin, Jackie C. Threadgill, Kenneth B. Turpin, Robert C. Perry, Chatry D. Perry, Valaria H. Alston, goddaughter, J. Lahela Perry, and numerous other relatives. The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Arlington Senior Living for their care of Phyllis. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, Il 60601) and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington (4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22204).