PHYLLIS MARIE HONESTY HAWKINS (Age 73)
Departed this life on April 5, 2019, peacefully at her home in Herndon, VA. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Gary Honesty (Torri), of Woodbridge, VA, Barry Honesty of Washington, DC and Matthew Honesty (Trina) of Manassas, VA; one sister, Linda Greenfield (Jeffrey) of Washington, DC; three brothers, James Honesty (Edna) of Reston, VA, Joe Honesty and Floyd Honesty of Alexandria, VA; five grandchildren, Imani, Tiara, Amber, Maya and Matthew Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Peace Baptist Church, 8221 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA 22182. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern Virginia., Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. Virginia/Maryland/DC, 1-800-388-1913.