PHYLLIS HAYMAN

PHYLLIS POSNICK HAYMAN
Phyllis Posnick Hayman, 88, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, beloved wife of the late James Hayman. Our mother is survived by her children, Dayle (Eugene), Sandye (Harvey), Blake (Shahla) and Robert (Dianna); grandchildren, Ashley (Josh), Eva, Nora (Patrick), Emily; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Sydney. Phyllis will be laid to rest in a private ceremony besides her husband at King David Memorial Gardens. The memorial service will be held a later date. A special thanks to the Kensington Falls Church for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.