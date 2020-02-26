

Phyllis Finkelmeier Head (Age 82)



On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Rockville, MD, Phyllis F. Head passed away surrounded by family. She is the beloved wife to James F. Head for 55 years. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati undergraduate and master's programs in education, she taught English, French, speech and drama in the Ohio school system. After moving to Rockville in 1976, she became an active Bible teacher at Christ Episcopal Church and volunteered in numerous roles for her children's schools. She is the loving mother of Laura Head Atkinson (Jay) and James Philip Head (Rita); devoted grandmother to Christianna Head and Jack and Will Atkinson; and dear sister of Dr. Robert L. Finkelmeier (Bette). She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip R. Finkelmeier and Marion O. Finkelmeier.

A graveside service will be held in the lower cemetery of Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851, on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m.