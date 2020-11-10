1/
PHYLLIS HERNDON
PHYLLIS F. HERNDON  
Phyllis Fohrman Herndon died October 28, 2020 at Collington Life Plan Community following a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and is survived by two children, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Phyllis was the only child of Milton and Harriet Fohrman of University Park, Maryland. She graduated from McKinley Technical High School in 1948 and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1953. She met her husband while in college and they were married at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in College Park, Maryland on March 6, 1954. They resided in Arlington, Virginia and Beltsville, Maryland prior to moving to Bangkok, Thailand in 1966. After living overseas, they returned to Beltsville, Maryland and University Park, Maryland. Phyllis worked for the Washington Gas Company in the 1950's. She was active in the P.E.O., holding several leadership positions including President of Chapter K. Phyllis also served in leadership roles with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her family requests that donations be made in her memory to the P.E.O. (https://www.peointernational.org/).

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
