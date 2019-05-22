PHYLLIS ELAINE PREE JOHNSON
Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one brother, Marvin L. Pree; three nieces, Audrey Thomas, Nia Pree and Imani Pree; six nephews, Marvin Pree, Jr., Curtis and Jerome Younger, Angelo, Onaje and Wonder Pree; sister-in-law, Paula Pree; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, at Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.